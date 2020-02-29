Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 30,144 Shares of LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 631,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,144 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.59% of LTC Properties worth $28,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 421.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

In other LTC Properties news, Director James Pieczynski acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.05 per share, for a total transaction of $45,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,764. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LTC stock opened at $44.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. LTC Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $42.31 and a twelve month high of $53.04. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

