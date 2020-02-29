Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 34,410 Shares of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 950,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,410 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.49% of Nutanix worth $29,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 802.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 694.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

In other Nutanix news, CFO Duston Williams sold 24,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $800,404.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,566,376.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 115,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $3,676,693.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,192.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 375,098 shares of company stock valued at $12,513,021. Insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTNX opened at $23.84 on Friday. Nutanix Inc has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $43.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.50. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 429.65% and a negative net margin of 68.13%. The business had revenue of $346.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.04 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nutanix Inc will post -4.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTNX. Zacks Investment Research raised Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Nutanix from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Nutanix from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Nutanix from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nutanix from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.