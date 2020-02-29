Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 68,636 Shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,881,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,636 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Snap worth $30,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNAP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,849,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561,652 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,744,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 219.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,148,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848,867 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,544,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,188,000. 35.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $14.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 1.07. Snap Inc has a one year low of $9.16 and a one year high of $19.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.94.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $560.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.87 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a negative net margin of 60.25%. Snap’s revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SNAP shares. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Snap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.18.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $279,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,427,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,536,085.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 1,537,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $22,481,349.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,866,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,728,946.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,737,105 shares of company stock valued at $43,352,521 over the last 90 days.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

