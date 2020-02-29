Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 70,770 Shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 818,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,770 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.10% of Delek US worth $27,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 46,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Delek US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Delek US by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 339,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,344,000 after purchasing an additional 61,719 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Delek US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $912,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Delek US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,000.

NYSE DK opened at $21.38 on Friday. Delek US Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $19.66 and a 52-week high of $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.74.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.14). Delek US had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Delek US Holdings Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

DK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Delek US from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Delek US in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Delek US from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

