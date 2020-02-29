Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,511,836 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 37,431 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.05% of Dana worth $27,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dana by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,040,843 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $379,673,000 after acquiring an additional 906,329 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Dana by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,102,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $88,115,000 after acquiring an additional 519,137 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Dana by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,413,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,851,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dana by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,884,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,213,000 after acquiring an additional 365,154 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Dana by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 795,024 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,712,000 after acquiring an additional 25,771 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Dana in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Dana in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Dana in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Shares of DAN opened at $14.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.71. Dana Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $20.96.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dana Inc will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.07%.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

