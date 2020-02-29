Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,913 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.50% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $30,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 510,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,417,000 after buying an additional 46,003 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 360,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,911,000 after buying an additional 42,788 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,897,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,462,000. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,426,000 after buying an additional 16,580 shares during the period. 72.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, VP Jason Douglas Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $2,032,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,561. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total transaction of $388,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,439.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RETA opened at $194.75 on Friday. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $257.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 2.58.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($5.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.21) by ($3.70). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,094.28% and a negative return on equity of 766.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -8.47 EPS for the current year.

RETA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $241.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. National Securities downgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.13.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.