Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.81% of Watts Water Technologies worth $27,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 60.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,555,000 after purchasing an additional 62,757 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 4.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter valued at $315,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter valued at $461,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 55.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total value of $204,958.98. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Watts Water Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.32.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $93.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.58. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $76.15 and a 52 week high of $114.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $400.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.