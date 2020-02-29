Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 613,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of Athene worth $28,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATH. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Athene by 39.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,160 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 9.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,809,000 after buying an additional 14,336 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the third quarter worth $5,438,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the third quarter worth $577,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 118,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,968,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATH. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Athene from $7.55 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Athene from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Athene from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.78.

In related news, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $382,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,138.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATH opened at $41.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.41 and a 200 day moving average of $43.63. Athene Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $36.00 and a 1 year high of $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Athene had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

