Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of Mongodb worth $28,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mongodb by 138.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,430 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mongodb by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 820,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,811,000 after acquiring an additional 233,171 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mongodb in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Mongodb by 2,886.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 125,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,077,000 after acquiring an additional 120,947 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mongodb in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,144,000. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDB opened at $152.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.50 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Mongodb Inc has a fifty-two week low of $95.30 and a fifty-two week high of $184.78.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.47 million. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Analysts forecast that Mongodb Inc will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Mongodb news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total transaction of $3,225,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,012,079.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.13, for a total transaction of $245,106.64. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 26,949 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,026.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,321 shares of company stock worth $32,870,872 over the last ninety days. 40.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Mongodb in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Mongodb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mongodb from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Nomura upped their target price on Mongodb from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Mongodb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.64.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

