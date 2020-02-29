Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 610,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,096 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.71% of National Fuel Gas worth $28,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 59,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 13,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

In related news, VP Paula M. Ciprich sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $202,123.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,949.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $36.61 on Friday. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $35.29 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.18 and a 200 day moving average of $45.43.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $444.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.