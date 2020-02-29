Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,451,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,030 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 2.01% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $30,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 117.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the third quarter worth about $234,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the third quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 318.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stanley M. Kuriyama sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $136,395.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 334,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,234,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALEX. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Alexander & Baldwin from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSE:ALEX opened at $18.80 on Friday. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -36.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.96 and its 200 day moving average is $22.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

