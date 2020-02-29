Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,467,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,363 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Sterling Bancorp worth $30,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STL. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 118.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $16.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.37. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.17.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $260.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.05 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 31.85%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

In other news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $86,642.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,987.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian T. Edwards sold 4,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $98,605.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,499.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

STL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.08.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

