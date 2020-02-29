Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $27.57 Million Holdings in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,925 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,758 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of FirstCash worth $27,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 457.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 384.7% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 98.7% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $76.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.44. FirstCash Inc has a 12 month low of $75.57 and a 12 month high of $106.80.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.