Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $27.87 Million Holdings in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 518,584 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,129 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of RealPage worth $27,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in RealPage by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in RealPage by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in RealPage by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in RealPage by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in RealPage by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of RealPage in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Benchmark cut RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on RealPage from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. RealPage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.57.

Shares of NASDAQ RP opened at $64.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. RealPage Inc has a 52 week low of $51.65 and a 52 week high of $65.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.39 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.20 and its 200 day moving average is $58.84.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $254.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. RealPage’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that RealPage Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 133,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $7,615,581.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,959,217.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $1,029,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,242,701.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 501,421 shares of company stock worth $27,651,982 in the last 90 days. 17.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

