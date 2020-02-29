Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $27.90 Million Stock Position in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,634,507 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 52,485 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.21% of First Bancorp worth $27,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 6.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 703,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 42,595 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 24.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,996,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,923,000 after purchasing an additional 394,989 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 206,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 101.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 258,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 130,287 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 334,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

FBP stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.03. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $11.94.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $164.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.70 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 7.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Several analysts recently commented on FBP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

First Bancorp Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.