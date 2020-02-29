Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $28.19 Million Stock Position in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,438 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.70% of RLI worth $28,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in RLI by 175.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 106,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,872,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 242.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 10,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 15,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, RLI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

NYSE RLI opened at $80.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. RLI Corp has a 12 month low of $68.67 and a 12 month high of $99.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.22 and a 200-day moving average of $93.01.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $233.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.01 million. RLI had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 19.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RLI Corp will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. RLI’s payout ratio is presently 35.80%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $133,309.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

