Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $28.30 Million Stock Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 849,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,950 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.35% of Hillenbrand worth $28,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HI. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 466.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 405.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

HI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Sidoti lowered their price target on Hillenbrand from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In other news, VP J Michael Whitted bought 1,000 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.56 per share, with a total value of $28,560.00. Also, CEO Joe Anthony Raver bought 2,000 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.41 per share, with a total value of $48,820.00. Insiders bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $133,240 over the last three months. 3.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HI opened at $23.40 on Friday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $44.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.32 and a 200-day moving average of $30.46.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Hillenbrand’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

