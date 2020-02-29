Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $28.58 Million Position in Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 202.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,181 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.81% of Cimpress worth $28,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMPR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cimpress by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Cimpress by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Cimpress by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Cimpress by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Cimpress in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cimpress alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on CMPR shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cimpress in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. TheStreet lowered Cimpress from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. BidaskClub raised Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Cimpress in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $116.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.12. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.43. Cimpress NV has a fifty-two week low of $73.74 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $4.57. The firm had revenue of $820.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.82 million. Cimpress had a return on equity of 12,360.67% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cimpress NV will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.