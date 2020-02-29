Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $28.64 Million Position in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.75% of UniFirst worth $28,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. Tweedy Browne Co LLC increased its holdings in UniFirst by 1,610.2% in the third quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 554,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,301,000 after buying an additional 522,309 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in UniFirst in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,784,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in UniFirst by 210.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,154 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,726,000 after buying an additional 32,643 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in UniFirst by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 106,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,458,000 after buying an additional 19,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in UniFirst by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 31,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,447,000 after buying an additional 15,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

In other UniFirst news, VP David A. Difillippo sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.80, for a total transaction of $153,257.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,297.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total value of $154,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,252.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,913 shares of company stock worth $1,017,167. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNF stock opened at $185.81 on Friday. UniFirst Corp has a 12 month low of $134.16 and a 12 month high of $217.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.25. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.69.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The textile maker reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.51. UniFirst had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $465.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that UniFirst Corp will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.74%.

Several brokerages have commented on UNF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 11th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of UniFirst in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

