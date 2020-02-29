Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $28.75 Million Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,907 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.74% of United Therapeutics worth $28,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UTHR. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 356.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.92.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $103.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.03. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.06, a PEG ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.11. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.31 and a fifty-two week high of $128.94.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $311.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.14 million. United Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7.21% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

