Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $29.07 Million Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 788,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,202 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.95% of Kennametal worth $29,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in Kennametal by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 119,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 190.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,023,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,759,000 after buying an additional 671,131 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 254.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 40,734 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMT stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.32. Kennametal Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $42.03.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $505.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.96 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 5.89%. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Kennametal from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Kennametal from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Kennametal from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kennametal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

