Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $29.48 Million Stock Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.74% of RBC Bearings worth $29,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROLL. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after acquiring an additional 12,938 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 5,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 46,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,643,000 after acquiring an additional 11,510 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 19,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,060,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,763,000 after acquiring an additional 37,704 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered RBC Bearings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on RBC Bearings to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RBC Bearings has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.67.

In related news, insider Robert M. Sullivan sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $325,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 1,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $184,672.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,070 shares of company stock valued at $709,538 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROLL opened at $171.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 1.12. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $125.02 and a 1 year high of $185.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.85 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

