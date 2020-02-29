Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $29.73 Million Stake in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.70% of Cabot Microelectronics worth $29,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 902,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,706,000 after buying an additional 73,691 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 8.2% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 727,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,782,000 after buying an additional 55,013 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cabot Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,083,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 395,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,089,000 after buying an additional 12,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 32.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,189,000 after buying an additional 82,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 10,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $1,356,353.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,713.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Hill sold 5,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $857,288.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,369.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,426 shares of company stock valued at $10,730,477 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock opened at $139.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.58. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 12-month low of $97.23 and a 12-month high of $169.13.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $283.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.60 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 5.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Cabot Microelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CCMP shares. BidaskClub upgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cabot Microelectronics from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.33.

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

