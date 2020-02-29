Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $30.76 Million Stock Holdings in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,395,494 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,338 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of Associated Banc worth $30,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASB. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 342.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 669,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,560,000 after acquiring an additional 518,159 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth $7,164,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 765,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,507,000 after buying an additional 319,629 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter worth $3,357,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 241,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,891,000 after buying an additional 114,655 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP John P. Hankerd sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $123,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,358.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Crowley, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $87,650.00. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Associated Banc stock opened at $16.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Associated Banc Corp has a 52 week low of $16.54 and a 52 week high of $23.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day moving average of $20.57.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $293.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Associated Banc Corp will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 36.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ASB shares. Robert W. Baird cut Associated Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Associated Banc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

