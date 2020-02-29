Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $30.88 Million Holdings in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,131 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,416 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.72% of LogMeIn worth $30,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of LogMeIn in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 1,458.3% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 235.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of LogMeIn in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LogMeIn in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

LOGM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded LogMeIn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $86.05 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens initiated coverage on LogMeIn in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded LogMeIn from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.31.

In related news, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $344,956.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGM opened at $85.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.91, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.51. LogMeIn Inc has a 52 week low of $62.02 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $322.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.48 million. LogMeIn had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that LogMeIn Inc will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

LogMeIn Company Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

