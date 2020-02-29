Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $31.05 Million Stock Holdings in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,223,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,079 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.23% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $31,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 443.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 10,512 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $198,000. 77.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. Empire State Realty Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $16.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average of $13.89.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.14). Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $151.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Empire State Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

ESRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Empire State Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Empire State Realty Trust Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.