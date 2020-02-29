Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,336,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,704 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.47% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $28,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 303.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 109,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 179.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 117,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 184.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 85,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 55,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

JEF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

NYSE:JEF opened at $19.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.53. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $16.84 and a 52-week high of $24.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.39 and a 200 day moving average of $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 23.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

