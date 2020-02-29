Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,414,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,528 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.52% of New York Community Bancorp worth $29,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 318,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 86,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

NYCB stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $259.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.31%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens reduced their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.20.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.