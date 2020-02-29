Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,971 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.47% of Proofpoint worth $30,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Proofpoint during the 3rd quarter valued at $450,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Proofpoint by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd raised its stake in Proofpoint by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 9,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Proofpoint during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 11,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $3,127,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,863,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $2,337,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,927,592.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,763,425 in the last ninety days. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PFPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Proofpoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Proofpoint from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Proofpoint from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.83.

Shares of Proofpoint stock opened at $106.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.24 and a 200 day moving average of $120.78. Proofpoint Inc has a fifty-two week low of $102.25 and a fifty-two week high of $133.58.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $243.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.11 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. Proofpoint’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

