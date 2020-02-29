Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,757,781 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,432 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.38% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $30,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 613.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,640,709 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $45,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,568 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,076,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,335,915 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,854,000 after acquiring an additional 320,917 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 770.6% during the 4th quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 210,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 185,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 404,747 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 139,191 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $10.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.41. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.96.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 8.09% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.17%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.47.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

