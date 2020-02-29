Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 332,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Match Group worth $27,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Sharmistha Dubey sold 144,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $11,011,273.35. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 207,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,877,669.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $65.00 on Friday. Match Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $52.31 and a fifty-two week high of $95.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.14. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Match Group had a return on equity of 276.03% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $547.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Match Group’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Match Group Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

