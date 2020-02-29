Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,758 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Wayfair worth $27,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Wayfair by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,066,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,772,000 after buying an additional 183,283 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in Wayfair by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,097,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,136,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in Wayfair by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 573,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,245,000 after buying an additional 58,223 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Wayfair by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 514,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,660,000 after buying an additional 240,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Wayfair by 304.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 232,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,046,000 after buying an additional 175,234 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wayfair alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on W. Barclays started coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen reduced their target price on Wayfair from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.84.

W stock opened at $63.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.84. Wayfair Inc has a 1 year low of $52.41 and a 1 year high of $173.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.71.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.42) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair Inc will post -10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,360 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $236,660.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,396.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc bought 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.65 per share, for a total transaction of $53,737,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,405 shares of company stock worth $1,765,519. Company insiders own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.