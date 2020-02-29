Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 11,201 Shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,201 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.75% of Q2 worth $29,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,953,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,566,000 after purchasing an additional 17,568 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 3rd quarter worth $2,808,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,423,000 after purchasing an additional 33,285 shares in the last quarter.

In other Q2 news, CTO Adam D. Blue sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $831,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 78,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,556,130.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total transaction of $211,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,917,623.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,475 shares of company stock valued at $8,357,379 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on QTWO. Roth Capital upgraded Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Q2 from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Q2 from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Q2 from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Q2 from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Q2 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.45.

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $75.37 on Friday. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $64.10 and a 52-week high of $93.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -48.94 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.79.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.50. Q2 had a negative net margin of 22.47% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $86.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

