Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 16,469 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 675,234 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 16,469 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.73% of Glacier Bancorp worth $31,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,019,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,876,000 after purchasing an additional 112,246 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 10.4% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,394,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,438,000 after purchasing an additional 130,966 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 612,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,177,000 after purchasing an additional 89,658 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 307,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,127,000 after purchasing an additional 20,755 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 237,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,929,000 after purchasing an additional 55,659 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $37.29 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.36 and a 12 month high of $46.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.56 and a 200-day moving average of $42.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $164.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

