Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 3,293 Shares of Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Ingevity worth $27,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,799,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,725,000 after purchasing an additional 48,589 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 7.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 157.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 36.8% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NGVT shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Ingevity from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Ingevity from $100.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ingevity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.75.

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $45.04 on Friday. Ingevity Corp has a 1 year low of $42.67 and a 1 year high of $117.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. Ingevity had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The business had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Ingevity’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingevity Corp will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingevity news, CFO John C. Fortson purchased 2,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.50 per share, with a total value of $149,995.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,745,105. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO D Michael Wilson purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.12 per share, for a total transaction of $488,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

