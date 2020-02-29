Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 37,608 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,410,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,608 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.98% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $30,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VSH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the third quarter worth about $2,468,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 3.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 468,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,927,000 after buying an additional 14,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 16.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 418,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,081,000 after buying an additional 60,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

In related news, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $1,048,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,958,131.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joel Smejkal sold 3,027 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $62,447.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,917.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VSH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Vishay Intertechnology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

NYSE VSH opened at $18.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.05 and its 200-day moving average is $19.17. Vishay Intertechnology has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $23.25.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.69 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.16%.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.