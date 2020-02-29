Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 38,862 Shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,354,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,862 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.49% of Sabre worth $30,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Sabre by 4,713.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,077,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,373 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Sabre during the third quarter worth approximately $3,481,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Sabre by 116.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 893,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,001,000 after purchasing an additional 480,658 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Sabre by 3.3% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 41,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Sabre by 8.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 103,580 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SABR opened at $13.62 on Friday. Sabre Corp has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $25.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.72 and a 200-day moving average of $22.41.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Sabre had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $941.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sabre’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sabre Corp will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Sabre’s dividend payout ratio is 67.47%.

SABR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut Sabre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sabre in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Sabre from $27.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sabre has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 8,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $196,394.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,862.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $384,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,655.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,513 shares of company stock valued at $960,035 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

