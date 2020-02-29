Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 51,449 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,518,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,449 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.81% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $29,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KRG opened at $16.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.34. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $19.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,615.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.18). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $75.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.51%.

In related news, CFO R Fear Heath purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $97,080.00. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on KRG. ValuEngine raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America raised Kite Realty Group Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BTIG Research cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Sandler O’Neill raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Kite Realty Group Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

