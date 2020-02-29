Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,517,140 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 53,489 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Parsley Energy worth $28,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Parsley Energy by 214.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Parsley Energy by 193.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,344 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Parsley Energy in the first quarter worth $134,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Parsley Energy in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Parsley Energy in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Parsley Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

In related news, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $163,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 261,626 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,201.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PE opened at $13.40 on Friday. Parsley Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.72.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $522.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Parsley Energy Inc will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Parsley Energy’s payout ratio is currently 10.71%.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

