Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,378,916 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 45,422 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of Investors Bancorp worth $28,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISBC. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 297.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,697,862 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $19,287,000 after buying an additional 1,270,561 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 1,545.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 735,149 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,884,000 after buying an additional 690,483 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $4,660,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,872,736 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $93,804,000 after buying an additional 388,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $3,336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ISBC. Compass Point upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Investors Bancorp stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. Investors Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $12.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.72. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $189.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Investors Bancorp Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. This is an increase from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 62.34%.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

Read More: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.