Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,406 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $29,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SITE. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.4% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 926,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,550,000 after buying an additional 87,372 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $5,747,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 120.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,632,000 after buying an additional 49,288 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 493.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 36,217 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,072,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $99.25 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 1 year low of $49.65 and a 1 year high of $119.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.71. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.44.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.63 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 23.10%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 1,800 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $169,236.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,186.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.94, for a total transaction of $1,334,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,184 shares in the company, valued at $34,347,204.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,100 shares of company stock worth $7,677,537. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

