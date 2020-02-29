Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,400,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,248 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.19% of Steelcase worth $28,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCS. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Steelcase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Steelcase in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Steelcase by 457.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Steelcase by 464.1% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Steelcase alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Steelcase from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Steelcase stock opened at $16.22 on Friday. Steelcase Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $23.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.20. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. Steelcase had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $955.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Steelcase’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Steelcase Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Steelcase news, Director Robert C. Pew III sold 28,671 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $567,112.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,962,762.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert C. Pew III sold 43,305 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $847,911.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,292.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,926. 17.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Steelcase Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.