Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,502 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.62% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $29,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1,383.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 133.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GBT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.07.

In related news, insider Ted W. Love sold 40,000 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,166,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,458,502.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tricia Borga Suvari sold 3,434 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $229,185.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,628.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,180 shares of company stock valued at $9,712,297 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $63.96 on Friday. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $44.17 and a one year high of $87.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 14.95 and a quick ratio of 14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.79.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.51 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

