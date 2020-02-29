Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 813,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,554 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.69% of Cinemark worth $27,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 2,537.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,424,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,467,000 after buying an additional 43,203 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after buying an additional 45,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Cinemark alerts:

In other news, Director Lee Roy Mitchell bought 74,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,935,076.00. Also, CEO Mark Zoradi acquired 20,000 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $517,400.00. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

CNK opened at $25.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.07 and a 200-day moving average of $34.90. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $43.51.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $788.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.87 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.44%.

CNK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cinemark from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Cinemark from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Cinemark to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.58.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.