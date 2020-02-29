Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,687,313 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 99,942 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Nuance Communications worth $30,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NUAN. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,825,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 154.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,543,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,571 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,361,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,344,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 413.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 389,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 313,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $21.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.94. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $23.58.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $418.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.30 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Wendy Cassity sold 12,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $225,602.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,138.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 10,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $247,331.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,384. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NUAN shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

