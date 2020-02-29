Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 17,122 Shares of Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 638,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,122 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.96% of Avista worth $30,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Avista by 0.8% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avista by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Avista by 6.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Avista by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avista by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVA opened at $47.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.36. Avista Corp has a one year low of $39.75 and a one year high of $52.43.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Avista had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $364.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avista Corp will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.10%.

In other Avista news, SVP Marian M. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $467,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,451 shares in the company, valued at $3,154,008.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVA shares. ValuEngine lowered Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Avista from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Guggenheim lowered Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Williams Capital upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

