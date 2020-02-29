Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 24,312 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800,652 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,312 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.89% of KB Home worth $27,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in KB Home during the fourth quarter worth $2,594,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in KB Home by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in KB Home by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 13,590 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in KB Home by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after buying an additional 11,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KB Home by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 69,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 224,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $8,775,338.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,098,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,841,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KBH stock opened at $32.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.10. KB Home has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $40.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.10.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on KB Home from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Seaport Global Securities cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on KB Home to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.20.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.