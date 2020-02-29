Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 262,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,249 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.36% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $29,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 133.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Asbury Automotive Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

Shares of ABG opened at $88.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.24. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.54 and a twelve month high of $123.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.50.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 32.96%. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

