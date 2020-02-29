Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) Short Interest Update

Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 15,830,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the January 30th total of 14,520,000 shares. Currently, 9.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Chemours from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Chemours from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Chemours in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

NYSE CC opened at $14.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.01. Chemours has a 1 year low of $11.71 and a 1 year high of $41.60. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.28, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.59.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 52.65% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Research analysts expect that Chemours will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Chemours’s payout ratio is 39.84%.

In related news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 220,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $3,532,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,992. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Chemours by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chemours by 479.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

