Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) Given $78.89 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.60 (Buy) from the ten brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and six have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN)’s rating score has declined by 3.2% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $78.89 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) an industry rank of 181 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) stock traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.29. The company had a trading volume of 7,483,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,044. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.03. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.18 and a 1-year high of $70.60.

About Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

